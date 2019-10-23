Landon David Oliverson, 26, of Salem died October 21, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 26 at Howell Edwards Doerksen Funeral Home, 1350 Commercial Street SE, Salem, OR 97302. Graveside services will be held at Santiam Central Cemetery following at 3:30 p.m. Please visit HED-fh.com.
Eldon James Schrock, 93, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019 at the Mennonite Village Health Care Center. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Albany Mennonite Church. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.