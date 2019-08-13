Katherine Lavon Gohn, 86, former Albany resident, died July 18, 2019 in Prineville, Oregon. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. on August 17 at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens.
Raymond Carl Nendel, Sr., passed away peacefully in his Albany home on June 25, 2019. A celebration of his life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, August 18 at 41685 Clark Smith Drive, Lacomb, Oregon.
Shirley Maye Brooks, 77, of Corvallis, died July 29, 2019. A rosary will be held at 10:30 a.m., followed by a memorial Mass at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Corvallis. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.