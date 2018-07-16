Subscribe for 17¢ / day

James A. Hare, 41, of Milwaukie died Saturday, July 14 in Albany. A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 21 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 13520 SE Ruscliffe Ln, Milwaukie, OR. Please leave your thoughts and condolences at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com

Linda Sue Mader, 75, of Sweet Home passed away June 26, 2018. Rosary will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 20 at St. Helen Catholic Church. Memorial services will follow Rosary at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Association or PEO chapter FA. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.

Charles Negley, 85, of Lebanon, formerly of San Francisco, California, passed away Wednesday, July 11, 2018 at the Lebanon Veterans’ Home. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 21st at the Lebanon Veterans’ Home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

