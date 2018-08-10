Syble Violet Albin, 88, of Corvallis, died on Thursday, August 9, in Corvallis. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, August 29, at McHenry Funeral Home in Corvallis.
Debbie deTar, 66, of Corvallis died June 25, 2018. A celebration of Debbie’s life will begin at 10 a.m. August 17 at the Vue Corvallis, 517 SW Second Street, Corvallis. (www.demossdurdan.com)
John Frank (Jack) Morgan, 92, of Corvallis, died August 1, 2018. A memorial service and celebration of his life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, August 26, at the Boy Scout Lodge in Philomath.
Gilbert D. Stutzman, 86, of Albany, died at his home Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018. A graveside service for family and friends will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 18, at the Lebanon I.O.O.F. cemetery. A celebration of life gathering follows the service at Turning Point Church, 30337 Fairview Road, Lebanon. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
