Charlene L. Eason died March 10, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, June 15, at Timber Linn Park, south awning shelter. A potluck will follow.
Allen (Tex) Groff, 91, formerly of Albany, died May 7, 2019, in Sachse, Texas. A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. on Jun 15 at Hope Church, 2817 Sanitam Hwy. SE, Albany.
Brett Jaspers, 50, of Corvallis, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Corvallis. A celebration of life will be held 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at the Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Bennie Rose Wise, 83, of Albany, died Saturday, May 18, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 16, at Cascade Grill in Albany.