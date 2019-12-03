Thomas W. Townsend, 94, previously of Lebanon, passed away October 26, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on December 14, at the Lebanon American Legion, 480 Main Street, Lebanon. His obituary may be viewed at www.firlawnfh.com
Christine Harrington, formerly of Salem, died November 19, 2019. Please join us for a Rosary at 7 p.m. Thursday, December 5, at DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home, 815 NW Buchanan Avenue, Corvallis. A funeral Mass and celebration of Christine's life will be held Friday, December 6, at 11 a.m. at Saint Mary's Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th Street, Corvallis.