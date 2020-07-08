Service notices

Marvel B. Swearingen, 99, passed away on March 28, 2020.Graveside service Monday July 13, 2020 11 a.m. Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens on Riverside Drive. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel provided cremation services. Face masks requested.
Sandy Winningham 77, will be remembered at the Huston–Jost Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, July 9, 2020. A graveside service at Gilliland Cemetery will follow in Sweet Home, with reception at 36100 Bohlken Drive Lebanon OR. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com
