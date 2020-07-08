Service notices

Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Sandy Winningham 77, will be remembered at the Huston–Jost Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, July 9, 2020. A graveside service at Gilliland Cemetery will follow in Sweet Home, with reception at 36100 Bohlken Drive Lebanon OR. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com