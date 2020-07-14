Service notices

Return to homepage ×
Donna Marie Leslie, 78, of Albany passed away Saturday at Albany General Hospital. A graveside service will be at 11a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 at Twin Oaks Memorial Park. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
