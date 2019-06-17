Kent Avery, 88, of Albany passed away on Sunday. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Willamette Memorial Park. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Rodger E. Cramer, 76, of Lebanon, died, Friday at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home.
Robert Henderson, 79, of Albany passed away Saturday. A viewing will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Fisher Funeral Home, and a memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday at Fisher Funeral Home.
Phillip “Phil” Arthur Jackson, 79, of Lebanon, died, Monday in Albany. Viewing will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 21, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Sand Ridge Cemetery.
James Harwood Schlewitz, 85 of Albany, passed away on Saturday, June 15. A memorial service will be held in his honor at 1 p.m. on Sunday, August 4, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Donald D. Stutzman, 92 of Albany, passed away Sunday, June 16, at the Mennonite Home. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday evening at the funeral home. A funeral service will be held Friday at 1 p.m. at Neighborhood Church 2815 Pine St. SE in Albany. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Darlene White, age 86, of Junction City, died Friday, June 14, 2019. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 20 at Bellfountain Community Church, 25387 Dawson Road, Monroe, OR. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.