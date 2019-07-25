Richard Allen Berry, 82, of Albany, died July 17, 2019. A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. on August 10, 2019 at Eastside Christian Church in Albany. Arrangements entrusted to Weddle Funeral Service-Lebanon.
George Grant Renfro, Jr, 88, of Albany, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Viewing will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30 at Fisher Funeral Home. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30 at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland.
Paul G. Skirvin died July 1, 2019. Lola Rae Skirvin died August 19, 2018. A celebration of life for Paul and Lola Skirvin will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 1 at the Philomath Scout Lodge. Condolences may be left at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.