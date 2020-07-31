Service notices

Harvey L. Moore , 84, of Lebanon passed away Wednesday, July 29, in Washington. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 6, at Providence Cemetery in Scio. State social distancing guidelines will be followed. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com

Kathryn “Darlene” Davidson, 93, of Lebanon passed away Wednesday, July 29, in Albany. Viewing will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 4, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 5, at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com