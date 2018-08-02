Elaine Craw died July 25, 2018. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 6 at South Albany Community Church. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Boyd Eagleson died July 29, 2018. A celebration of Boyd's life will be held at 2:00 PM on August 19, 2018, Eddyville Charter School, Boyd Eagleson Gym, Eddyville, Oregon. Special memories you would like to share can be sent to the family at 8532 Nashville Rd., Eddyville, OR 97343. For the full obituary, please see www.mchenryfuneralhome.com
Karen L. Halliwell, 66, died July 27, 2018. To view the obituary, go to www.ANewTradition.com. A service will be held in her honor at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 4, 2018 at Roaring River Park in Scio.
Allan M. Ross, 70, formerly of Lebanon, died Friday, July 27 at his home in Crawfordsville. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 18 at Crowfoot Baptist Church in Lebanon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Robert Veal, 92, of Albany passed away Wednesday at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. A celebration of life will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 4 at the Albany First United Methodist Church. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements
