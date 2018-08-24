Peter Bloome, 75, of Corvallis, died June 30, 2018. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 1, at St. Mary's Church, 501 NW 25th Street, Corvallis.
Donald J. King, 89, of Corvallis, died on Friday, August 24, 2018 in Corvallis. A Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 31 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Corvallis. Please leave condolences and memories for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Nan Jean Roller, former Corvallis resident, died August 12, 2018. A memorial service honoring Nan’s life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at the Terwilliger Plaza in Portland. For more information go to www.wilhelmportlandmemorial.com.