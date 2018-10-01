Mary Anne Railsback, age 95, died Thursday, September 27, 2018 at her home in Ridgefield, Washington. Family and friends are invited to her funeral service at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 5, 2018 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th Street, Corvallis. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Timothy H. “Tim” Schaffner, Sr., 67, of Albany passed away Saturday at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 13 at Hope Church (formerly 1st Assembly of God). Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Ella Mae Swanson, 82, of Lebanon, died Thursday at Salem Hospital. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October, 5, 2018 at the Lebanon First United Methodist Church. Private burial will be at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.