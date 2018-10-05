Isabella “Isie” Veronica Goossen died September 27, 2018. Mass will be at 11 a.m. on October 10, with viewing immediately prior and luncheon to follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Albany. There will be a private family burial.
David A Lockridge died August 24, 2018. A memorial dedication will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 13 in the Healing Garden at the Children’s Farm Home, 4455 NE Highway 20, Corvallis. A celebration of Dave’s life will follow beginning at 2 p.m. at Tommy’s 4th Street, 350 SW 4th Street, Corvallis.