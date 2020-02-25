Service notices

Wanda Lea Farley, 83, of Sweet Home passed away Sunday. Celebration of Life will be 4:00 p.m. Saturday February 29, 2020 at Sweet Home Elks Lodge. Wanda loved flowers, please bring a flower to add to her vase. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)

Joseph Malango passed away December 20, 2019. His celebration of life will be held on June 20, 2020 at 2 p.m., at the Corvallis High School Theater. Please note the change of date and time.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Robert Schoning. Memorial Service 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Grace Lutheran Church, 435 NW 21st Street, corner of Harrison and Kings Blvd, Corvallis. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.