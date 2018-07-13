Frankie Jean Brinkley, 80, of Lebanon, passed away at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House on Wednesday, July 11, 2018. Viewing will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 17, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 18, at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. A celebration of life will announced at later date.
Ruth Leeper, of Corvallis, died March 22, 2018. A celebration of Ruth’s life will be held at 1:30 p.m. on July 19 at the First Congregational UCC, 4515 West Hills Road in Corvallis. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library or to the Church.
Beverly “Bev” Joan Stiles, 84, of Albany, passed away Friday morning at the Brookdale Assisted Living in Monmouth, Oregon. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, July 15, at 2:30 p.m. at Neighborhood Church, 2815 Pine St. SE, in Albany. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
