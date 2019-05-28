Jared David White, 44, of Shedd died Sunday. A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1955 S. 5th St., Lebanon. Private burial took place at Brownsville Pioneer Cemetery. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)
Larry Allen Griffith, 70, of Albany died Wednesday. A memorial will be held at a future date. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)
Vicki Lynn Lindley, 68, of Sweet Home died Monday. A celebration of life will be at a future date. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)
Rena “Kathryn” Robertson, 98, of Lebanon died, Friday, at Timberwood Court in Albany. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Lebanon First Christian Church. Private burial will be at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Helen Mary Thomas, 98, of Lebanon, died, April 16, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the Lebanon United Methodist Church. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.