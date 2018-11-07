Bruce E. Allen, 63, of Sweet Home, died Monday in Albany. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 12, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home.
Loretta Dorothy Bruzda, 88, of Corvallis, died Friday, November 1, 2018, in Corvallis. A memorial mass will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, November 12, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Corvallis. Please share thoughts and memories with the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Evelyn Dalton, 90, of Sweet Home passed away Saturday, November 3, 2018. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 17, at United Methodist Church in Sweet Home. Final burial will be at Gilliland Cemetery. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements (www.sweethomefuneral.com).
Melva Miller Gamet, 94, of Corvallis, passed away Monday at Regent Court in Corvallis. A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. on Sunday, November 25, at Albany Faith Lutheran Church. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Patricia Ellis Greiner, 91, of Lebanon, died Tuesday at the Lebanon Veteran’s Home. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 14, at Christ Community Church, 320 Market Street, Lebanon. Private burial will be at Gilliland Cemetery in Sweet Home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Diane Hubbard, 66 of Albany passed October 26. A Memorial Service is planned at 2 p.m. on November 10 at Eastside Christian Church, 1910 Grand Prairie Road SE, Albany. Assisting is V.T. Golden Funeral Service.
Dr. Marion Keith Kaufman, 59, of Corvallis, died Friday, November 2, 2018. A memorial service will be at 4 p.m. on Thursday, November 15, at the First Presbyterian Church in Corvallis with a reception to follow. Please send thoughts and condolences to www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Peter C Klingeman, age 84, of Corvallis, died Monday, October 15, 2018. Family and friends are invited his memorial service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 17, 2018, at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Arthur Anthony Leisinger died November 2, 2018. Memorial services will be 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 14, at Crabtree Christian Church. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements (www.sweethomefuneral.com).
The family of Jack Richey will host an open house honoring Jack, from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 18, in the Mennonite Village Chapel at 5353 Columbus Street SE, Albany. A warm welcome and grandkids tribute is at 2:45.
Barbara I. Starr, 92, of Monroe, died on Friday, November 2, 2018, in Albany. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 17, at Monroe Union High School in Monroe. Services are under the direction of McHenry Funeral Home in Corvallis.
Solomon Lan Stewart, 85, of Lebanon, passed away Monday, November 5, 2018. Viewing will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 12, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Lebanon. Funeral service with Military Honors will follow at 11 a.m. Final burial will be in Lovell, Wyoming. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements (www.sweethomefuneral.com).