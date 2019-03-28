Melpha Jo Coleman passed away peacefully on February 18, 2019, at OHSU. A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on March 30, 2019, at the Serendipity Café Tea Room, 638 S. Main St., Lebanon, OR. All are welcome.
Richard David Miller, 83, of Albany, formerly of Bellingham, Washington, died March 26, 2019, in Portland. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Albany. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Joe Frank Walser, 68, of Lebanon, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, at his home. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Fisher Funeral Home.