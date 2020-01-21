Service notices

Kristine A. Cassat, 48, of Corvallis, passed away January 18, 2020. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, January 24, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4141 NW Harrison Blvd., Corvallis. Visitation will be at the church starting at 9:30 a.m. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

Kathryn “Kay” A. Dittmar, a memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Harrisburg Christian Church. Remembrances to Harrisburg High School or Harrisburg Fire Department. For a detailed obituary go to www.waudsfuneralservice.com.

William “Bill” Dudek, 80, of Albany, passed away December 18, 2019. A memorial mass will be at 11 a.m. Thursday January 23, 2020, at Albany St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. (www.fisherfuneralhome.com)

