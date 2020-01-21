Service notices

Kristine A. Cassat, 48, of Corvallis, passed away January 18, 2020. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, January 24, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4141 NW Harrison Blvd., Corvallis. Visitation will be at the church starting at 9:30 a.m. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Kathryn “Kay” A. Dittmar, a memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Harrisburg Christian Church. Remembrances to Harrisburg High School or Harrisburg Fire Department. For a detailed obituary go to www.waudsfuneralservice.com.
William “Bill” Dudek, 80, of Albany, passed away December 18, 2019. A memorial mass will be at 11 a.m. Thursday January 23, 2020, at Albany St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. (www.fisherfuneralhome.com)
You have free articles remaining.
Grahyl Lee Johnson, 83, formerly of Payette, passed away January 18, 2020 in Nampa Idaho. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday January 25, 2020, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 150 James St., Philomath. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
James Harvey Jordan, 84, of Albany, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020. A viewing will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, January 27, 2020, at Fisher Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the United Presbyterian Church in Albany.
William "Bill" Charles Mickelberry, 86, of Albany, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020. A viewing will take place at AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home on Thursday, January 23, from 2 to 5 p.m. A public memorial service will be held on Friday, January 24, at 10:30 a.m. at Neighborhood Church in Albany, with a graveside committal to follow at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com)
Jean Ann Nickerson, 83, of Salem, passed away Saturday. Viewing will be between 11 a.m. and noon Monday, January 27, at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at Gilliland Cemetery in Sweet Home. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)