Zeferene “Zet” Gamble, 82, of Corvallis died Wednesday, August 8 in Corvallis. A celebration of life will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept, 19 at Corl House, Woodland Meadows Park, 3975 NW Witham Hill Dr., Corvallis, Oregon, 97330. Parking is limited. McHenry Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.
Clarence Charles Opel, 102, of Albany, died Friday, September 14 at Quail Run Assisted Living in Albany. A viewing will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, September 20 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 21 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home with burial following at the Lebanon I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
Richard "Dick" Gabbert, 81, of Albany, died August 19, 2018. An informal gathering/celebration will take place at AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home on Monday, September 17 from 2 to 4 p.m. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.