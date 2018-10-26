Pastor Lester Bailey, Jr., 75, of Albany passed away Thursday at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 10 at Hope Church (formerly Assembly of God) in Albany. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Esther Troyer, 44, of Harrisburg, passed away Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at the Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. A viewing will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Halsey Mennonite Church. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 29, 2018 at the Halsey Mennonite Church. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.