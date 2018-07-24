Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Lester “Leroy” Savage, 79, of Lebanon, passed away Sunday, July 22, 2018, at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 30, at the Area 1 Shelter at Waterloo Park. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

James William Tucker, of Lincoln City, died June 21, 2018. A paddle out service will be held August 11, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Yaquina Head Lighthouse State Park in Newport. A reception follows from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Best Western Agate Beach Inn 3019 N Coast Hwy., Newport. For full story and information go to www.pacificviewmemorialchapel.com.

