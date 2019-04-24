Sheron Ellen (Rogers) Henderson, 68, of Tangent, died Tuesday at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Viewing will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 26 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 27 at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery.
Kathleen (Kathy) Martin, 70, of Albany, died, unexpectedly, Saturday, April 6, 2019, after a brief illness. Funeral mass will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019, at St Mary’s Catholic Church, 822 Ellsworth Street, SW, Albany. Reception to follow. Cremains will be interred at St. Mary’s Catholic cemetery in Corvallis.