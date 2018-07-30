Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Shirley J. Calvin died July 26, 2018. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 3 at McHenry Funeral home. Please leave your thoughts and condolences at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

Judith “Judy” Krpalek Mespelt, 70, of Albany passed away July 24. A memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 7 at Albany St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

