William Foll, of Philomath, died May 27, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1330 SW 35th St., Corvallis, OR, 97333. Please share your thoughts and memories of William Foll at www.McHenryFuneralHome.com.
Helen M. Thomas, 98, of Lebanon, died April 16, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the Lebanon First United Methodist Church. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.