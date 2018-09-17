Ludella “Lou” Louden, 72, of Scio passed away Sunday at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. A graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 20 at Willamette Memorial Park. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Patricia Ann Vorderstrasse, 86, of Lebanon, died Sunday, September 16, at her home. Viewing will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 19 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 20 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, followed by a reception. A committal service will follow at 2 p.m. at the Lebanon I.O.O.F. Cemetery.