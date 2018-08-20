Fred T. Brockmann died August 17, 2018. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 24, at Hope Church in Albany followed by a reception. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Lorne A. Buss, 76, of Lebanon, died August 20, 2018. A memorial service is planned for 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 26 at the First Presbyterian Church, 145 W. Ash Street, Lebanon.
Edwin “Ed” John Cafarelli died August 3, 2018. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 25 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Lebanon. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
Sandra Jean (Walker) Cramer, died August 5, 2018. A potluck gathering will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 25 at Waterloo Park, Shelter #3, 39510 Gross Street, Waterloo.
Mary Alice (Hyde) Grace, 78, of Albany, died on Monday, August 13 in Albany. Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 25, 2018 at Eastside Christian Church 1910 Grand Prairie Rd Albany, OR. Please leave condolences and remembrances for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Margaret “Peggy” Lindsey, 89, of Lebanon, died Sunday in Lebanon. Recitation of the Rosary will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 24, at St. Edward Catholic Church in Lebanon with funeral mass to follow at 11 a.m. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.