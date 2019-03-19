Deborah "Debbie" Katherine Baker, 62, of Corvallis, passed away on Feb. 20, 2019. A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, at Corvallis Evangelical Church. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
Sid Lasswell died February 24, 2019. A celebration of life for Sid will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 22, at the Oregon State CH2M HILL Alumni Center (725 SW 26th St., Corvallis, OR). Please bring stories and memories to share. If you cannot attend, please share your thoughts and memories through the CaringBridge.com website.
Bill Nason, 88, died March 13, 2019. A memorial service for Bill will be at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, at McHenry Funeral Home.
Frances Louise Postle, 90, of Junction City, formerly of Lebanon, passed away February 15, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, at the Lebanon I.O.O.F. Cemetery followed by a celebration of life and potluck at 11 a.m. at the Bellfountain School in Bellfountain. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Jack Rainey, 91, of Albany passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019, at his home. A celebration of Jack’s life will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Fisher Funeral Home.
Elsie Wallace, 88, died March 17, 2019. Viewing will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, at McHenry Funeral Home. A graveside funeral service is at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 22, at Bellfountain Cemetery.