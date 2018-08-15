Harold M. Bond, 89, of Lebanon, died Tuesday at his home. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 18, at Powell Cemetery. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Russell Maurice Bond, former Albany resident, died August 11, 2018. A traditional funeral service will be at 11 a.m. (MST) on Friday, August 17, at the Vale Christian Church, with internment at Valley View Cemetery in Vale. Friends are invited to join the family for a dinner that will follow at Vale Christian Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Patricia Jean Malloy died August 6, 2018. A celebrations of life will be at 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 19, at the Life Community Church in Corvallis. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements (www.sweethomefuneral.com).
Marvin “Tinker” Melonuk, 64, of Corvallis, died July 21, 2018. A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 19, at the Suburban Christian Church, 2760 SW 53rd St. Corvallis.
