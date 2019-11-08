Elizabeth Fistel, 62, of Albany, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019. A memorial service will be at noon Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Fisher Funeral Home.
Sally Formiller died September 25, 2019. We will be having a celebration of life gathering for Sally on Sunday, November 17, starting at 1 p.m. at the Walnut Barn, 4905 NW Walnut Blvd., Corvallis. Join us for refreshments and sharing memories of her life. At 3 p.m., we will then move to Highland Bowl, 2123 NW 9th St., Corvallis, to enjoy one of Sally’s favorite activities and share time with family and friends. (www.demossdurdan.com)
Curwood “Spike” Elroy Kommer, 86, died on Sunday, November 3, in Lebanon. A memorial service potluck will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, at the Lebanon Veteran’s Home, 600 N. 5th St., Lebanon. To leave condolences for the family and to read his obituary, please visit www.hustonjost.com.