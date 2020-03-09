Service notices

Max Ahmad, 62, of Corvallis, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at OHSU in Portland. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Oaklawn Memorial Park in Corvallis. Please leave thoughts and memories for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

Douglas Holmes Blair, 94, of Albany, passed away Sunday at his home. A celebration of Doug’s life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at the Albany First United Methodist Church. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Robert (Bob) Gordon Mercer, 77, formerly of Albany, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 in Portland. A service will be held at 11 a.m. March 14, 2020 at Attrell’s Funeral Chapel, 207 Villa Road, Newberg, OR 97132.

John M. Sumstine, 70, of Beaverton, formerly of Lebanon, passed away February 28, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. March 27 at the I.O.O.F cemetery in Lebanon.