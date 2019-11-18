John F. Bell, 95, of Corvallis, died Saturday, November 16, 2019, in Washington. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4141 NW Harrison Blvd., in Corvallis. A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. at the same location. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Alice Berg, 95, of Albany died November 12, 2019, at her home. A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Friday November 22, at the Lakeside Center in the Mennonite Village, 2180 54th Ave. SE, in Albany. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Virginia (Gini) Lee Bramlett, died November 13 in Albany at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 23, at Brownsville First Baptist Church in Brownsville.
Eugene Daw Erwin, 79, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, November 13, 2019. A celebration of life service will be held at AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 1 p.m. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
Steven W. Larsen, 70, died Thursday, November 14, in Bend. A viewing be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 20, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home in Lebanon. A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at IOOF Cemetery in Lebanon with a celebration of life following the service at Santiam Place in Lebanon. Please leave condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.
Joan M. Sim, 76, of Albany, died Saturday at her home. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, November 22, at Fisher Funeral Home in Albany.