Service notices

Linda S. Carter, 66, died on Sunday, November 24 in Albany. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 3111 S. Main St., Lebanon. A reception will follow the service. Please leave your condolences for the family and read her full obituary at www.hustonjost.com.

Robert Aldro Hampton, 97, of Albany, passed away on December 30, 2019 in Albany. There is a celebration of life memorial with military honors planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Bonaventure Senior Living, 420 Geri St. in Albany. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com

Tanner James Jewell, 20, of Sweet Home, passed away Friday. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 7 at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

Kae Means, 73, of Corvallis, passed away Saturday at her home. A celebration of Kae’s life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 18 at Fisher Funeral Home in Albany.