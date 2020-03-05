Service notices

Service notices

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Gloria Galvan, 88, of Albany, passed in November 2019. There will be a 2 p.m. memorial service Saturday, March 14, at Fisher Funeral Home with a reception following. (www.fisherfuneralhome.com)

Daniel Joseph Schrock, 68, of Corvallis, passed away February 11, 2020, at his home. A casual Celebration of Life with light refreshments will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday March 28, 2020, in the Columbia Room at Comfort Suites, 1730 NW Ninth St., Corvallis. Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. (www.fisherfuneralhome.com)

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News