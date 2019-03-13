Vivian G. Ellsworth, 78, died Saturday, February 16, 2019. A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30 at the First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Avenue, Corvallis. Family and friends are invited. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com
James F. Thoma, 83, of Lebanon, died Monday in Albany. Recitation of the Rosary will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, at St. Edward Catholic Church. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Barbara Ruth Weld, 92, of Eugene, formerly of Lebanon, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at McKenzie Willamette Medical Center in Springfield. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home in Lebanon.