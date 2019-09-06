Cecilia Catherine Hansford, 96, died Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in Eugene. A Rosary will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Corvallis. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Edna Grace Peden, 82, of Eugene, passed away August 14, 2019. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints; 1615 28th Ave; Albany, OR 97322. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.