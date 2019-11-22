Thomas David Derrickson passed away on November 18, 2019. Family and friends are invited to help us cope with the loss and sorrow at 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, at Suburban Christian Church, 2760 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Please visit www.mchenryfuneralhome.com for full obituary and details.
Roberta Harding, 95, of Albany, passed away Thursday at Quail Run Assisted Living. A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 27, at the Albany United Presbyterian Church. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
Gordon Kirbey, 75, of Albany, passed away Wednesday November 21, 2019, at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 30, at Albany First Christian Church. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. (www.fisherfuneralhome.com)
Rex John Ross, 64, of Sweet Home, passed away Sunday. Viewing will be at noon Thursday, December 5, at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Friday, December 6, at Roseburg National Cemetery in Roseburg. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)