Thomas David Derrickson passed away on November 18, 2019. Family and friends are invited to help us cope with the loss and sorrow at 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, at Suburban Christian Church, 2760 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Please visit www.mchenryfuneralhome.com for full obituary and details.
Esthella Bobo Leviticus, 56, of Corvallis, died November 20, 2019. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service, Salem.
June Rutquist Weiss, 89, of Corvallis, died on Saturday, November 23, 2019, in Albany. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, November 29, at the Church of the Good Samaritan in Corvallis. Please leave thoughts and memories for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.