Rick A Barker passed away Tuesday July 2, 2019, in Jefferson. There will be no viewing hours. A memorial service will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, at Jefferson Evangelical Church, 552 2nd St., Jefferson.
Patricia Dian (Yutzie) Law, of Tualatin, and formerly of Albany, died May 12, 2019. A celebration of life, followed by a reception, will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, at Rolling Hills Community Church, 3550 SW Borland Road, Tualatin.
Elsie R. Privratsky, 80, of Lebanon, died Sunday in Seal Rock, Oregon. A memorial mass will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at St. Edward Catholic Church in Lebanon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.