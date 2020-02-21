Service notices

You have free articles remaining.
Robert Lee Gray Jr., 79, of Scio, passed away February 18, 2020. Memorial service will be on Saturday, February, 29, at 1 p.m. at Calvary Chapel, 1475 Monmouth St., Independence, OR 97351. Arrangements by Weddle-Funeral.com
William Warren Plemmons, 91, of Corvallis, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. (www.fisherfuneralhome.com)