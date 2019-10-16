Mike McBride, 63, of Philomath, died on August 23, 2019, in Corvallis. A service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the New Hope Center, 6225 SW Philomath Blvd., Corvallis, OR 97333. McHenry Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.
Donald Gene Smith, 78, of Lebanon, died on Sunday, October 13, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, at the Brownsville Baptist Church. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Flora Ann Spencer, 87, of Albany, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019. A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, at the Hope Church in Albany, 2817 Santiam Highway SE. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Lieutenant Colonel Robert (Bob) W. Wilson, 94, of Monroe, died Tuesday, October 15, 2019. There will be a graveside memorial service with full military honors planned for late November at Oak Lawn Memorial Park. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave condolences for the family at mchenryfuneralhome.com.