Angelina (Ann) Fagnan, age 99, died Thursday, December 6, 2018, at Corvallis Caring Place. Family and friends are invited to her Memorial Mass at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 11, 2018, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th Street, Corvallis. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Floydella Alexander, 98, of Monroe, died Friday, Dec. 7. Viewing will be from 8 to 9:30 a.m., Friday, Dec. 14, at McHenry Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 10:00. Interment will follow at Alpine Cemetery. Please leave condolences to the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.