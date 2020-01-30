Service notices

Irene Louise Atkinson, 94, of Albany, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020. A celebration of life will be at 4 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020, at the Mennonite Home Chapel. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. (www.fisherfuneralhome.com)
Agripina “Pee Wee” Gutierrez, 97, of Albany, passed away on January 27, 2020. A funeral mass will take place at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Albany on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. with a committal service to follow at Willamette Memorial Park. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. (www.aasum-dufour.com)
Thomas K. Porter, 76, of Albany, passed away at the Evergreen Hospice House. A 1 p.m. memorial service will be Thursday February 6, at the Salem Evangelical Church, 445 Locust St. NE, Salem, OR 97301. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Tom will be interred at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland. (www.fisherfuneralhome.com)