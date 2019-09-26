{{featured_button_text}}

Lyle Dennis Neuschwander, 81, of Albany, died Thursday, September 26, 2019. A viewing will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019, at Fisher Funeral Home. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the Fairview Mennonite Church.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Dale Edward Winningham Jr., 62, died on Sunday, September 22, in Salem. A memorial service will be held in his honor from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, at the American Legion of Lebanon, 480 S. Main St., Lebanon. Please leave condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Service Notices as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.