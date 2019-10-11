Janice Ann Barthel died October 5, 2019. A celebration of life reception will be 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, November 2, at the Sweet Home Evangelical Church Activity Center. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com
Dale A. Halvorson, 65, of Lebanon, died, Wednesday, October 9, at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. A celebration of his life will be held from 1 – 5; 00 PM, Sunday, October 20, at Santiam Place in Lebanon, Oregon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Janice Marie Lehn, 76, died on Wednesday, October 9, in Lebanon. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.
Mary Louise Ray, 84, passed away on October 9, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at The United Presbyterian Church in Albany. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.