Catherine F. Koch, 37, died Friday May 3. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.
Wayne Willard Slaton, 89, of Albany, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. A celebration of life at the coast will be announced at a later date. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Marcia Lou Skelton, 80, of Albany, passed away at home Saturday, May 4, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 10 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home with burial following at the Lebanon I.O.O.F. Cemetery.