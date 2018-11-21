Lois Leila Gerig, 92 of Albany, passed away on Friday, November 16, 2018. A viewing will take place at AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home on Sunday, November 25 from 2 to 5 p.m. A graveside service will take place at Fairview Mennonite Cemetery on Monday, November 26 at 9 a.m., with a memorial service following at New Hope Community Church in Lebanon at 11 a.m. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Reba Marie (Hines) Treichel, 77, of Monroe, died Sunday Nov 18. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 24 and 1 p.m. on Sunday, November 25 at McHenry Funeral Home. A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 25 at McHenry Funeral Home. For the complete obituary, please see www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.