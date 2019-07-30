Larry Folsom, 68, died Friday, July 19, at his home in Albany. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on August 3, 2019 at 36083 Folsom Road SE, Albany. The celebration will be followed by a Flag Ceremony across the street at 36053 Folsom Road SE and separate receptions will be held at both locations for family and friends. Extra parking available at 36053 Folsom Road SE.
Judith J. Hungreder died July 25, 2019. Family and friends are invited to her memorial service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th Street, Corvallis, OR. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Norman Eiler Kaldahl, 85, of Sweet Home, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, at Fir Lawn Lutheran Church in Sweet Home. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)
Moses Leroy Mast, 83, of Albany, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019. A celebration of life service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday August 3, at the Lebanon Mennonite Church. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Elliott M. Sipe, 88, of Albany passed away Monday at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 5, at Fisher Funeral Home.